ROSS Juniors FC are in birthday mood this weekend as they mark their 20th anniversary on Saturday (June 1) with former Premier League manager Ian Holloway and other stars.
Former West Ham and QPR player Martin Allen is also attending, while the club will also be hosting a women's match of past and present players, which will feature Women's Soccer League legend Kerys Harrop.
Alongside food and drink and other festivities, there will be a silent auction with great prizes, including a signed Paul Gascoigne England replica shirt and a Liverpool FC squad signed football.
And the sports centre's new patio has been finished just in time for the weekend of celebration.
Ian Holloway, who led Blackpool to the Premier League and made 597 appearances as a player himself for the likes of Bristol Rovers and QPR, will be talking at the clubhouse and signing copies of his new book in an evening co-organised by the town's Rossiter Books.
There will be a bar and food all day, with Rumbling Tum serving Pulled Pork Rolls from 3pm, plus lots of football as well as trophies and prizes to be won.
The club shop will be open, and a photographer, tombola, ice cream, Shai’s Candy Shack and more will also be there.
WSL appearance record holder and Women's FA Cup winner Kerys, who played for Birmingham and Tottenham, will be playing in a Ross Reds v Ross Greens Women’s Football match, kick-off 12 noon, to celebrate the club's thriving female section, with all current 16 and over players or any ex-players invited.
Kerys will play a half for either team, with Southampton FC’s Chloe Peplow also involved, and those interested can message the club on Facebook or email [email protected]
Ex-Arsenal star ex Arsenal David Hillier is also joining Hereford FC's Mark Derricott for Friday Football the night before (May 31), and youngsters can sign up via a link on Facebook.