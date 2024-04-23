MONMOUTH Town 1st XI concluded their home fixtures with a five-goal midweek victory over Clydach Wasps, reports ROB LAURIE.
The Kingfishers, looking to bounce back after defeats to Caerleon and Pill, were keen to end their home campaign in style and didn’t disappoint.
After scoring six at Clydach recently in an entertaining 6-4 win, the hosts were determined to shore themselves up defensively.
And the game burst into life after just four minutes with Town veterans Rhodri Lewis and Dan Macdonald combining for the latter to make it 1-0.
The Kingfishers looked to be in complete control in the early stages before skipper Ashley Ford was adjudged to have given away a second penalty in as many games, to the bewilderment of spectators and players alike.
Clydach settled their nerves to make it 1-1, but Monmouth, undeterred, then hit back by racing into a 3-1 lead inside 20 minutes thanks to further goals from youngster George Gouldingay and the in-form Josh Maxsimovic.
The game became a one-sided affair with the hosts totally controlling proceedings, much to the delight of the large support on the night.
Jack Alderdice and Nick Harrhy made several changes throughout the second half with youngsters Harry Bailey and fan favourite Tommy Chubb both looking comfortable stepping up to 1st team football.
Maxsimovic found the net again, this time from the penalty spot, and Jacob Perrella came off the bench to grab himself a headed finish in the dying moments.
Sixth-placed Monmouth next travel to Lucas Cwmbran on Wednesday (April 24) before heading to Newport to face high-flying Pill on Saturday in their final game (Saturday, April 27).
The Kingfishers 2nds secured a point in a 1-1 home draw on Saturday with East Gwent One leaders Underwood.
Joe Barratt put them in front on 21 minutes, but the visitors levelled five minutes before the break
Fellow Monmouth and league outfit Rockfield Rovers lost out 2-1 at Caldicot Castle, Ben Wiggins with the consolation.
But Chepstow Town squeezed home 3-2 away to Ardal South East basement boys Hay St Marys, Matt Board with the winner deep in stoppage time.
Hay went down to 10 men just before the break thanks to a red card, after a Josh Parsons brace had put the Jockeys in the driving seat at 2-0.
But two goals in two minutes immediately after the restart changed the picture, and Chepstow only squeezed out the win with virtually the last kick, leaving therm seventh.
Their 2nds also won 2-0 at home to Risca 2nds, Kai Bevan opening the scoring on 24 minutes and Malique West adding the second two minutes after the break.
Redbrook Rovers lost 2-0 at Whitecroft in North Gloucestershire 1, but their 2nds won 4-3 at home to Lydbrook A in NG3.
Usk Town 2nds were humbled 9-1 by Prescoed in Gwent Central 2, while Chepstow outfit Thornwell R&W 2nds beat hosts Tintern Abbey 3-2 in a local East Gwent derby,
Other EG results included Sudbrook CC 1 Undy 3rds 2 and Portkewett & Sudbrook 2nds 5 Sudbrook CC 2nds 1.
Chepstow visit Treharris on Friday, and fixtures this Saturday include – Chepstow 2nds v Goytre 2nds, Undy 3rds v Rockfield, Port & Sud 2nds v Severn Tunnel, Tintern v Sudbrook CC 2nds, Underwood 2nds v Thornwell R&W 2nds, Redbrook v Tidenham.