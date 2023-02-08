LYDNEY Town B took an early lead but eventually had to settle for a draw against unbeaten leaders Ross Juniors A.
The visitors showed no signs of rustiness following a two-month lay-off because of the weather.
A corner into the area was smashed home from close range by Micky Brett for his third goal of the season.
For most of the rest of the half, it was the leaders who dominated territory and possession but could not break down the defence.
Lydney also had a few chances but could not extend the lead.
The pressure from Ross finally paid off with the last play of the half.
The visitors were awarded a free kick some 40 yards out.
The cross from Mattie Darwin was helped on by Carl Roberts to Ben Scotford who headed home the equaliser.
Both sides went looking for the winner in the second half but there were few clear cut opportunites.
An effort by Jamie Green for Ross came off the bar and a shot by Roberts was well saved by Lydney keeper Toby Vaughan.
Town are now fifth in the division.
The Juniors are two points clear of Lydbrook Athletic Reserves who won 1-4 at Mushet and Coalway Reserves.
Mostyn Wood got the consolation for Mushet.
Jamie Cooper scored for third-placed Longhope as they drew 1-1 at Bream Reserves who are fourth.
Tommi Goodman was on target for Ruardean Hill Rangers A as they claimed a 0-1 win at Milkwall Reserves.
The result brought Rangers equal on six points with Milkwall but they remain in the relegation zone on goal difference.
Viney St Swithins, who are seventh, were awarded a home walkover against bottom side Soudley Reserves.