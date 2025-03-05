Gwent County Senior Cup Semi-Final
Monmouth Town FC 3 New Inn 2 (AET)
A LATE Mathew Jones extra-time penalty provided the winner as the Kingfishers advanced to the GCFA Senior Cup final in a thrilling 3-2 victory over New Inn, reports JAMES TOWNLEY.
Town bounced back in formidable fashion following their narrow loss to league leaders Cwmbran Town the previous week, who play Abertillery Excelsiors this weekend in the other semi.
Monmouth started Saturday’s cup clash quickly as Jacob Parrella had an early shot straight from kick-off, which went over the bar.
New Inn responded creating an opportunity of their own, Cameron Jennings receiving the ball in a promising position on the left but his shot saved by Ethan Ross in the Kingfishers goal.
In an end-to-end start, Rhys Hallett then had an opportunity on the opposite flank but Ross was again equal to it.
Town next secured a free-kick in a promising position, but George Gouldingay's effort didn’t make it past the New Inn wall.
Despite the excitement, it was still goalless at half-time.
But the breakthrough came in the 55th minute when Ashley Ford set Parrella up on the right side of the box for him to place past the keeper for a 1-0 lead.
It didn’t take long for the visitors to react though, equalising nine minutes later following a fabulous outside the box strike from Brad Baker.
Despite continuous chances for both sides, the 90 minutes ended all-square at 1-1 and the game headed to extra-time.
Monmouth then won a free-kick in the 103rd minute which Mathew Jones stepped up to take before brilliantly firing the ball into the top corner to put the hosts back ahead.
But New Inn then won a penalty five minutes into the second period of extra-time which Anthony Richards converted for 2-2.
The game seemed heading for a shoot out, but it was another spot kick awarded in normal play that provided decisive, the ref blowing for a New Inn foul in their own box three minutes later and Jones cooly putting the hosts back in front.
And despite seven minutes still to play and two Kingfisher yellow cards, the hosts held firm to go through to the final, which will take place later in the season.
First team manager Mark Morris said: “We didn't start really well, and I think New Inn did a good job. But getting the first goal really helped, drove us on, gave us some real momentum.
“And, obviously, they equalise, but I think our midfield was outstanding today. The energy the guys have got, Mat and Jake particularly in the middle, really, really good for us.”
Goalscorer Mat Jones said: “Just getting into a final means so much for the team... It’s huge for us because we’re a young side. I think there's only a handful of players. I think maybe Ash (Ford), Rob (Laurie), people who have played in cup finals.”
Elsewhere, Monmouth 2nds suffered East Gwent Brian Reed Cup semi-final heartbreak losing 5-4 on penalties against Underwood after a 2-2 draw in normal time and 3-3 after extra-time, the Kingfishers goals coming from Sam Williams, Lamin Ndure and Oliver Kennedy
Next up for the Kingfishers are Sifil at home in the Gwent Premier League on Saturday afternoon (March 8), while the Youth play Ponthir AFC.