MONMOUTH Comprehensive's senior boys football team are already in one regional cup final, and are just one game away from a national final.
A 10-1 home win over King Henry's, Abergavenny, followed by a 2-1 win at St Joseph's, Newport, saw them into the last 16 of of the Welsh Schools Cup, where they beat Gareth Bale's old school Whitchurch 3-1 away.
Goals from Herbie Perry, Ollie Heath, Jayden Makondora and Lucas Harris then put them into the semi-finals with a 4-2 win at home to Llanelli's Ysgol y Strade, with their reward a semi-final against Cardiff's Ysgol Plasmawr at the neutral Penybont FC ground in Bridgend this Thursday (March 20).
The lads followed that up last week in their last home game by progressing to the final of the Gwent Schools Cup, beating Rougemont 5-1 thanks to a Harris hat-trick and goals from Makondora and Perry, to play either Coleg Gwent Cross Keys or Coleg Gwent Blaenau Gwent in the final.
The squad was Joe Porter, Harri Williams, Matthew Jones, Lucas Harris, Archie Smith, Harry Wilson, Jayden Makondora, Liam Brain, Olly Kennedy, Herbie Perry, Callum Wilding, Ollie Heath, Finley Cummins, Joe Orledge, and Ryan Price.
The school's U18 girls also battled through to the national semis with wins over Gwent Is Coed (3-1), Llanishen (3-0) and Welshpool (7-2), but then bowed out against Glan Clwyd at Newtown FC.