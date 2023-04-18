CALDICOT Town made it 13 defeats on the trot for the Kingfishers after Monmouth spurned a penalty chance to make it 2-2 with 20 minutes to play.
The visitors started well enough at Jubilee Way as they sought to end a losing run stretching back to November, Luke Firkin intercepting a back pass to set up Shemar Parkes to make it 1-0 after 22 minutes.
But the hosts were level after half an hour, the Kingfishers conceding a penalty which was despatched by Sam Swann for 1-1 at the break.
The high-flying Swans went in front on 63 minutes through Matt James, although Town soon had a chance to level up when the referee pointed to the spot for a foul in the box.
Firkin stepped up to take it but couldn’t convert, and worse followed three minutes later when the hosts’ Jackson Dean scored at the other end, with the final score 3-1.
The result leaves Caldicot third in Ardal South East with three to play while Monmouth stay second from bottom with five to play.
Fellow county outfit Goytre won 3-1 at Brecon Corries to go ninth thanks to a Chris Ham hat-trick, while Undy slipped to fifth after a 3-2 loss at second-placed Abertillery Bluebirds.
Monmouth’s 2nds enjoyed a 1-0 midweek win at home to Cwmbran Celtic, courtesy of an Ollie Moss goal. But they missed out to Caldicot 2nds on Saturday, losing 2-0 at home, while Chepstow Town 2nds won 4-0 at home to Goytre 2nds and Undy 2nds drew 1-1 away to Blaenavon Reserves.
Gwent Premier One outfit Cefn Forest had too much fire power for Chepstow Division 2 side Thornwell R&W in the Gwent Amateur Cup semi-final, running out 6-1 home winners.
Usk Town 2nds lost 1-0 away to Clydach Wasps 2nds in the Gwent Central One basement battle.
But Monmouth’s Rockfield Rovers beat hosts Sudbrook CC 2-0 to close the gap on the East Gwent One second-placed side to three points, while at the other end of the table, Undy 3rds beat Caldicot 3rds 7-2 at home.
Tintern Abbey lost out 2-1 to visitors Severn Tunnel in their last East Gwent Two home fixture.
But Sudbrook CC 2nds won the Fishwick Cup final 5-2 against Chepstow Town 3rds.
It was bottom against top as Redbrook Rovers hosted Newnham United in North Glos One, but there was no shock as the Wyesiders went down 7-2, Keisuke Katafuchi and Ryan Jeffs with the consolations.
Fixtures tonight (Wed, April 19) include – Chepstow Town 2nds v Undy 2nds, Caldicot Castle 2nds v Sudbrook CC 2nds, Chepstow Town 3rds v Severn Tunnel, Portskewett & Sudbrook 2nds v Tintern Abbey, Redbrook Rovers 2nds v Ellwood 2nds.
Fixtures this Saturday (April 22) include – Monmouth Town v Abertillery Bluebirds, RTB Ebbw Vale v Chepstow Town, Goytre v Treowen Stars, Monmouth Town 2nds v Chepstow Town 2nds, Rank Outsiders v redbrook rovers, Redbrook Rovers 2nds v Harrow Hill A.
Monmouth Town also host Goytre next Tuesday night (April 25).