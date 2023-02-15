It's been an exciting week for two former Ross Juniors girls who are proudly representing Wales in an international tournament in Portugal.
Mary McAteer captained Wales U19s as they beat the host nation 1-0 before losing out to Poland.
She joined Coventry United after two years at Aston Villa at the start of the season and has made quite an impression at her new club.
Amelie Curtis, who plays for Bristol City, also starred in midfield for Wales U17s in a 2-1 win over the Czech Republic before a 3-0 reverse to hosts Portugal.
She became Juniors’ second international after Mary when she represented Wales in the Bob Docherty Cup which involved England, the Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland and Scotland ladst summer.
A club spokesperson said: “Amelie was a fantastic player in our junior set up helping the club win many honours and trophies.
“Both girls were with us in the early days of our girls section and act as great role models and inspiration for our many young girls coming through our Juniors pathway.
“Congrats and well done Mary and Amelie. ”
Meanwhile, Ross Juniors Women saw their away trip to face Bromsgrove Sporting Ladies in the Mid West Counties League postponed on Sunday afternoon.
But this Sunday (February 26) there will be no quarter given when they play their club mates Ross Juniors Ladies at the Sports Ground in the Herefordshire Women’s County Cup, kick-off 2pm.