FOOTBALL took a hit at the weekend with Newent Town’s Friday night trip to Cheltenham Saracens and Ross Juniors’ Saturday trip to Tidenham both falling victim to the wet weather.
Ruardean Hill Rangers were one of the few teams to play, putting their Gloucestershire County League woes aside to wallop Bishops Cleeve Development 5-0 at home in the Challenge Cup though.
Mitcheldean secured a 2-2 draw at home to Ellwood in the North Gloucestershire Premier Division, while Lydbrook Athletic 2nds beat basement boys Rank Outsiders 3-1 at home to go second in NG1. Juniors slipped down to fifth in the latter league, but have games in hand.
Mitcheldean 2nds lost 4-2 on penalties to Dursley 3rds in the Gloucestershire Minor Cup after a battling 3-3 draw.
But Ruardean United were on the end of an 8-2 defeat away to Longlevens 4ths in the same competition.
Hopefully, there will be more action this weekend, with fixtures on Saturday (October 28) including – Woolaston 2nds v Ross Juniors, Newent Town Development v Tuffley Rovers Dev, Ruardean Hill Rangers v Hanham Athletic, Lydbrook Athletic v Cinderford Town 2nds, Howle Hill v Ruardean Hill Rangers 2nds, Huntley v Sharpness 2nds, Mitcheldean v Hardwicke 2nds, Montpellier v Lydbrook Athletic 2nds, Lydney Town B v Mitcheldean 2nds, Longhope v Boss, Lydbrook Athletic A v Whitecroft 2nds, and Ruardean Hill Rangers A v Blakeney 2nds.
Newent Town 1sts are next in action on Tuesday (October 31) at home to Stonehouse Town, kick-off 7.45pm.
Ross Juniors Ladies host Ledbury Swifts on Sunday (October 29, ko 2pm), while Juniors Women visit Marden Fusion.