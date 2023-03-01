A CLUB’s walking footballers are celebrating being crowned national league champions.
Both Caldicot Walking Football Club’s over-50s and over-60s won the Welsh National Play-off Finals at Llanidloes.
The morning began with the over-50s beating Merthyr Police 1-0 with a goal from Malcolm Hawker before beating Barry 2-1 with goals from Malcolm again and Vittorio Gabbiadini.
The following two games were 0-0 draws against Amlwch and Neath Dragons, which meant Caldicot were unbeaten and crowned champions.
Next up, the over-60s started with a 0-0 draw against Merthyr before a smart finish from Alun Harris secured a 1-0 win against Abercynon.
Caldicot next beat Neath 1-0 with Harris on the scoresheet again, and a 0-0 draw in the final game was then enough to retain the league crown for the second year running.
Club spokesperson Nathan Thomas said: “It’s an amazing achievement for both teams to be Welsh champions.”
The over-50s were Stewart Wood, Aynsley Jones, Richard Hawker, Malcolm Hawker, Nick Beckett who also manages the team, Mike Micic, Tim St John, Vittorio Gabbiadini and Ian James.
The over-60s were Ian Phillips, Keith Joseph, Pete Farmer, Nick Beckett, Alun Harris, Gary Vaughan, Brian Williams and Pete Snook.
Gabbiadini, Beckett, Harris and Williams have also been selected for Wales, who start their fixtures next month followed by the European Championships in Marseille, France, in June.
Meanwhile, Caldicot WFC are crowdfunding to raise £1,000 for a new community project.
Nathan added: “Our project aims to provide older adults in local care homes within the local community the chance to take part in walking football.
“We will be hiring local community halls to provide the sessions to the care home residents. We are firm believers that sport is for everyone! Walking football is a growing sport and with our members we have seen the impact this brilliant sport can have on physical and mental health.
“The sessions will be tailored to the less mobile but still giving them a taste of being active and the fantastic sport we love.”
To donate, go to www.crowd funder.co.uk/p/caldicot-walk ing-football-community