THE latest Saturday Stableford saw Eddy Annis return a winning score of 42 points in Division 1, Josh Goode was second with 40, with Paul Merry third with 39.
Countback was needed to sort out the podium in Division 2, Niall Halford’s score of 37 points, saw him win, and also meant that the minor places were filled by Mark Tyler, Jo Liddington and Mark Graham.
On Sunday, the fifth round of the Men’s Winter League was a Texas Scramble, and was won by Josh Mathews and Matthew McGirr with a score of 62, that meant that James Bath and Ross Jenkins were second on countback.
Rob Moore and Wayne Parry were third, also on countback from David Adams and James Colwell and Terry Davies and Jacques Macinnes.
The latest edition of the Forest Hills Seniors’ Winter League programme, a combined pairs competition, tempted 28 pairs out onto the Mile End course, on a day distinctly different from last week’s downpours.
The winners by a margin of three points were John Binnie and Michael Simmonds, as their score of 76, pushed Mark Graham and Mick Hilliam into second place. Barry Klein and Alex Harvey were third with 69. Mike Connon and John Bodnar were in fourth place with 68, on countback from Terry Davies and Paul Taylor.
Only three claims were made on the twos kitty, Terry Davies and Mike Sinclair on the eighth with Terry repeating the feat on the 14th.
Later in the morning, Leominster provided the opposition in the latest round of this years Winter Round Robin series of matches.
Whilst it may not be “de rigour” to comment on the roast beef and trimmings, that was served up after the contest, but it was certainly seen as a highlight by the visitors, who had found the home team in strong form.
In the opener, Darren Page and Kevin Greening found it hard to compete, considering the number of shots that were conceded, but managed to extend their match until the 17th, before conceding to a 2 & 1 defeat.
Captain Keeble and Martin Weller combined well in the second, as they eased to a comfortable 3 & 2 victory.
Chris Hardy and Kev Doyle were also subjected to giving away a vast amount of shots, but they managed to get to the 18th green, before losing 1 down.
This result signalled the beginning of the end for the visitors, as the last three contests resulted in big wins for the homesters.
Mike Steward and Mark Barnard eclipsed their opponents 6 & 5, with Mark in particular showing his skills, as he was 1 under par gross for 17 holes.
Next up, Phil Gwynne and Colin Baird then eased to another easy win, as they shook hands on the 15th, as they won 5 & 4.
The winning points were wrapped up, by Dave Howard and Geoff Pearson, despite going 1 down after the first two holes, they ended up only 2 over par gross, as they won 6 & 5, to leave the final score of : Forest Hills 4-2 Leominster.