FOREST Hills Golf Club’s seniors Captain, Richard Keeble, became the first serving captain to win the Seniors Championship, in his captaincy year.
The Seniors’ 36-hole Championship, gross and nett, were concluded in perfect conditions were perfect, and with the Mile End course presented at its very best by Paul Gibson and his team.
The leading contenders in the gross competition, Richard, Mark Barnard and Mike Parry, were locked together right up to the final hole on the final green, where Mike’s ball stopped on the lip of the hole which would have meant there would have been three, in the four hole play-off.
Richard subsequently emerged as the overall winner of the gross competition, with his 36 hole total of 164, beating Mark in a four-hole-play off, that consisted of the first, second, 10th and 18th holes.
Having lagged behind until the completion of the 36th hole in normal play, Keeble then sank a birdie putt on the last play-off hole to seal the victory.
The nett prize was won by Gary Davies, who had only qualified as a Senior a few days earlier, with his two-round score of 148.
The championship itself was a 36 hole competition, with the gross and nett result being calculated over the two rounds.
