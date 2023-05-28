Also on Sunday, three FODAC athletes took part in the Crocodile 8 multi terrain race which is organised by Wye Valley Runners. The 8.8 mile route is another challenging race which surprised runners with brilliant support from a bell ringing team, a drum band and a piper. It is a true multi terrain race with road sections, woodland trails, muddy paths and even some steps through the woods. Jacqui Wynds was the first FODAC runner home, winning her age category in a time of 1:33.56. She was followed by Gary Burley in 1:48.50 and Debbie Green in 1:48.59.