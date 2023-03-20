FOREST of Dean Athletic Club runner Cory Sherwin finished third in the Rogue Runs Fission 20-mile road race on Saturday (March 18) at Berkeley in a time of 1:58.49.
It came only a few weeks after he finished the Barcelona Half Marathon in a club record time of 1:12.08.
The record had stood for around 20 years.
The second FoDAC man at Fission was Andy Raynor – also known as FOD Runner – who also managed a sub two hour finish in 1:59.49 for ninth
Other Forest of Dean AC runners in the 20 mile race were Kelly Ruck (2:59.58), Becky Westlake (3:08.31) and Gary Burley (3:16.21).
The two lap race also includes a half marathon distance which was run by FoDAC runners Jason Ross-Collins (1:44.53) and Lynn Moore 2:18.21.
Three Forest of Dean AC runners went to the reincarnated Tor-y-Foel Fell race in Talybont near Brecon.
It was a tough 4.5-mile race which included almost 1200ft of climbing to the top of Tor-y-Foel with a finish on the dam of the Talybont Reservoir.
Amy Freeman, who joined the club last year after moving to the Forest, finished as third lady in a time of 44.30. Stef Francis finished in 55.58 and Joel Freeman in 66.11.