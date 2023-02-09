To all those who doubted me, who laughed at me, who told me I couldn’t do it, I want to say thank you. Thank you for giving me the drive and determination to prove you wrong. To all those who supported me, I want to say thank you. Thank you for believing in me when I didn’t believe in myself. Also, a massive thank you to my mum for kicking me out of home. I am a strong believer in tough love, having reaped the rewards of it myself. A massive thank you to my brother Paul who was the last person to have my back and who never gave up on me. The road has been long and hard, but I wouldn’t change a thing. It’s the struggles that make the victories that much sweeter.