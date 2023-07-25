Try walking forward ‘heel to toe’ for 20 steps. Steady yourself with a wall if you need a little extra support and walk normally in as straight a line as you can. Stand upright, place your right heel on the floor directly in front of your left toe and then do the same with your left heel. Make sure you keep looking forward at all times. If necessary, put your fingers against a wall for stability. Try to perform at least 5 steps and as you progress, move away from the wall.