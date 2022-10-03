Game too far for Lydney as injury list takes its toll
Regional Two
Lydney 15-53 Chew Valley
A HUGE injury list forced Lydney to play retired scrum-half Sam Arnott for the full 80 minutes, draft in Nick Selway for the front row and give a debut to young Mason Cunliffe.
Phil Cowburn came into the centre for the injured Joe McClean and scrum half Tom Broady switched to outside half for Brad Barnes for this top-of-the-table clash which turned out to be a game too far for the Severnsiders.
At this level you need a strong squad which unfortunately the Severnsiders currently do not have with their huge injury toll, writes Roger Pike.
Chew fielded a very strong side and played like a settled side moving the ball quickly out wide causing the Severnsiders a torrid afternoon in defence.
Lydney were to play very much in patches but they needed to be on their game for the full 80 minutes to have any chance.
While this was one of Lydney’s biggest defeats in a long while, they never gave up and hopefully can regroup, get some injured players back as they have another home game in two weeks’ time which will be critical to keep them in the right half of the table.
Chew came out and played like the table toppers they are and scored after just three minutes with Tom Bryan crossing and converting his try for 0 -7.
While the next period remained tight Chew looked the more dangerous moving the ball quickly out wide soon creating another try for Jo Webb which Bryan converted for 0-14.
The Severnsiders finally got an attack going and win a penalty on the 22m line which Tom Broady kicked to get them on the scoreboard at 3 -14 with 15 minutes gone.
Chew responded immediately and beat the Lydney defence with a good overlap for winger Miles Moorhouse to score, again Bryan converted for 3 – 21.
Chew regathered from the kick-off and it’s all too easy scoring again from Jo Webb, adding the conversion moved the score to 8 – 28.
Lydney’s woes continued when Broady went off injured and young Mason Cunliffe came on for his debut at scrum half forcing Sam Arnott to now play outside half.
However a good move in the backs saw Cunliffe cut through and Joe Hamlin add the conversion for 15 – 28. Chew did win a penalty right on half time which Bryan kicked for 15 – 31 at the interval.
The Severnsiders emptied their bench with Nick Selway coming on to shore up the scum and Riley Scriven soon following.
Chew had Tom Bryan running the show from full-back with the experienced outside-half Dan Gatton keeping Lydney pegged back for most of the second half.
A further Bryan penalty moves the score to 15–34, Chew were now dominating and further tries from Dean Brooker and Pete Carter moved the score on to 15–46.
Lydney continued to battle away but did not take the few chances they created. Brad Dunn always looked dangerous and was unlucky not to score; Mason Cunliffe was another positive with a lively game on his debut.
With the game in injury time sub Liam Evan crossed out wide which the impressive Bryan converted for a final score of 15–53.
Team manager Gareth Williams commented: ‘‘With our huge injury list this was just a game too far and we could have done with the weeks break this weekend.
“We certainly have a team to compete at this level but we need to get some injured players back quickly as we have another home game in a fortnight.
“We will regroup and asses our options but we will need a win against Weston to keep us around the top of table positions.’’
Lydney: Costner Lane, Rob White, Gareth Winter, Mike Massey, James Walter, Luke Hudson, Liam Downer, Jordan Fowke, Sam Arnott (c) Tom Broady, Henry Sleeman, Joe Hamlin, Phil Cowburn, Brad Dunn, Alex Nelmes. Replacements Nick Selway, Riely Scriven, Mason Cunliffe
