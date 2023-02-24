RUNNERS strode out in the 7.5-mile Sorbrook Slog, a tough multi-terrain race near Cwmbran organised by Griffithstown Harriers.
Gavin Jones of MonRoss Trailblazers stormed home third in the 106-strong field in 54mins 34secs, with Mike Erskine of Pontypool Runners first home in 51.38.
Spirit of Monmouth’s Barry Burns was 14th in 64.07, one place and 15 seconds up on club mate Brian Evans.
Renske Bouwens was another Spirit runner to do well, placing fifth fastest woman, second over-50 female and 33rd overall in 71.46.
Over-60 club mate Martin Blakebrough was just five places behind in 72.59, 19 seconds and one place behind Mark English of Chepstow Harriers.
Spirit’s Jeremy Creasey crossed in 73.35, with club mate Rachel Waters finishing 17th fastest woman in 82.21, a place and 29 seconds up on Trailblazers’ Sophie Williams.
Meanwhile, MonRoss duo Rob Nicholls and Alan Meek took on the Bourton 10k at the weekend, both setting PBs in the 500-strong race.
Rob ran it in 35.10 to place 27th, while Alan ran 37.34 to finish 61st and third fastest over-55 man.
Club mate Rob Potter travelled further afield to take part in the Lulworth Cove Trail Half Marathon in Dorset.
He came 19th completing the 13.1 mile, 2219ft of elevation event in 2hrs and 2 minutes.
Monmouth’s Chippenham 5k ParkRun on Saturday morning was headed by Chepstow Harriers’ Tim Buggylor, who raced home in an 18.31 PB.
Spirit’s Gareth Jones was close behind in 18.52, while club mate Faye Johnson was first woman in a swift 20.19.