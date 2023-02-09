A HAT-trick from Lizzie Jackson helped propel Monmouth Comprehensive’s girls’ U13 team into the semi-final of the Welsh Schools Cup in a thrilling 6-5 win over Ystrad Mynach’s Lewis Girls School.
Kacey Batty with a brace and Seren Bowen with the other goal completed the scoring for the Wyeside team in the home cup tie.
And Monmouth will now face the winners of Caerleon or Gareth Bale’s old school Whitchurch, with the prize of a final at the ground of top Welsh Premier side TNS up for grabs.
The youngsters have had some great wins so far, beating West Mon 6-1, Tredegar 6-0, Croesyceiliog 10-0 and then Glantaf 4-2 in the last 16-stage, thanks to a Kacey Batty hat-trick and a goal from Issy Hobson.
And hopefully they can go all the way.
The Year 8 boys fought hard against Caerleon in the Newport Cup but lost out 2-0.
Meanwhile, Year 9 and 10 boys fought out a great friendly ending in a 1-1 draw after goals from Slbeert Escott and Charlie malsom, with the Year 10s just claiming bragging rights in a 7-6 penalty shoot out.