Forest Hills Golf Club has seen a flurry of activity recently, particularly for Men’s Captain Alan Edwards, who hosted his Captain’s Away Day at The Rolls of Monmouth.
Sixty players competed in an Individual Stableford, with Dave Cole winning Division 1 with 37 points. Mark McGirr secured second place on countback with 36 points, followed by Paul Gibson and Keelan Reddan.
In Division 2, Pete Chisholm took first place with 36 points, while Mike Steward edged out Chris Belfitt and Dec Finlay for the minor positions. Nearest-the-pin prizes were claimed by Dave Bennett, Alan Edwards, James Holland, and Roger Hall.
Captain’s Day at the club also drew nearly 130 members to the Mile End course. Ashley James won Division 1 on countback with 38 points, just ahead of Mark Barnard and Jaques Malan. Dec Finlay dominated Division 2 with 43 points, followed by Jacob Turner and Glyn Earle. Christine Everett topped the Ladies’ competition with 37 points.
The day ended with a Hog Roast and an auction, raising over £3,500 for the S.W. Air Ambulance.
The Forest Hills Seniors Championships were played over two Thursdays in contrasting weather. Dave Howard led the gross leaderboard after round one, while Roger Hall topped the nett leaderboard. In round two, played in challenging conditions, Nigel Thompson posted the best gross score, and John Humphries led the nett scores. Mark Barnard won the 36-hole Gross Salver, and David Gardiner secured the Nett Winners Salver with a score of 146.
In the Phelps Combined Pairs Stableford, Nigel Thompson and Andrew Price triumphed with a score of 78, just ahead of Josh Foxwell and Kian Powell.
Recent Seniors’ 'Majors' saw Mike Parry win the Klein Cup with 42 points, qualifying for the Gloucestershire Seniors County Finals alongside Ken Ellway. Richard Keeble claimed the Richards Cup with a score of 67, beating Steve Cole and others in a closely contested event.