The Forest Hills Seniors Championships were played over two Thursdays in contrasting weather. Dave Howard led the gross leaderboard after round one, while Roger Hall topped the nett leaderboard. In round two, played in challenging conditions, Nigel Thompson posted the best gross score, and John Humphries led the nett scores. Mark Barnard won the 36-hole Gross Salver, and David Gardiner secured the Nett Winners Salver with a score of 146.