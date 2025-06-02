VICE-captain Kev Doyle led Forest Hills Seniors to a 3.5-4.5 win at Thornbury, writes Geoff Norris.
Roger Hall and Bill Peffers won the opener but Kev Burford and Mike Steward lost followed by defeats for Kev Doyle and Paul Morphey and Mark Graham and Dave Howard.
Wins for Clive Skinner and Ashley Drew, Gary Davies and Ray Innes and Gerrry Woodley and Colin White along with a half for Phil Gwynne and Adrian Vines turned it for the visitors.
There were over 100 entrants for the Seniors’ Individual Open.
The top scores were in Division Two won by Geoff Norris who also took the Seniors’ Jubilee Cup.
John Watkins won the Saturday Stableford with Steve Preece recording a best-of-the-day 40 in Division Two.
The B team faced Lydney in the first leg of the Steve Briscoe Memorial Shield.
Steve and Matt McGirr, beat Ben Roberts and Gary Tremayne followed by defeat for Geoff Norris and Mark Barnard against, Rob Hume and Mark Robinson.
David Cole and Matt Prior then lost against Lionel Bath and Graham Stanley, before Dave Howard and Will Birch won against Stu Liddington and Adam Slee.
The home team secured the win, as Mike Parry and Pat Simcoe lost against Alistair Frazer-Holland and Roger Brain, before John Humphries and Jeremy McCulloch lost to Paul Hinton and Kane Maguire, and Barry Klein and David Wilding also lost to Tom Bath and Mark Lightbound.
Dave Bennett and Tony Laws against Seamus Maguire, who had play alone as he had no partner.
Lydney take a 5-3 lead into the second leg.
Eddy Annis and Rylee won Sunday’s Eric Brown Shotgun Pairs on count back with a nett 63 from Gary Davies and Matt McGirr.
The Seniors travelled to Brickhampton Court for their second match of the week and were defeated 5-2.
