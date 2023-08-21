In the handicap division to determine the winner of the Marsh Allan Trophy, another relative newcomer in Mike Cheal was able to celebrate his first major honours board success. Mike’s gross 83, net 66 medal round which included 7 pars was a model in consistency and sound play. It meant that Steve Woods with a net 69 score was runner-up in both handicap divisions alongside Peter Smith who matched the creditable net 69 score thanks to a welcome return to good form. They were followed by net 70 medal scores by Chris Spiers, Mike Mintram and David Beavan. David will be aiming to continue his good play as he currently leads the Seniors Annual Layton Cup ‘best of series’ competition after 5 rounds with the final round being looked forward to. While the 2021 winner Les Buchanan is in second place followed by another newcomer in Phil Andrews, any number of the chasing pack could claim the top spot with a particularly good score in the 6th round. Equally, in the Layton Eclectic Cup which gives the low handicap seniors players an opportunity for Cup glory, while Robert Beavis heads the table by 1 shot, any number of his nearest rivals could deny him. These include David Bridges, Andy Corbett, Kevin French, David Webb and Murray Thomson.