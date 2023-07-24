After joining the Gorsley based Ross Club just 18 months ago, David Marshall’s pedigree with a current World Handicap Index of 0.5 and having played in Seniors Amateur Competitions nationally has seen David become a regular player for the Club’s men’s Foursomes ‘A’ team. In their quest to win the 2023 North Gloucestershire Foursomes League title they currently lie in second place to the Cotswold Hills GC who have to come to Ross in the season’s final match, so an exciting finish may await the Ross squad captained by Simon Mills. Other than that, in competitive terms, David has focused his attention largely on playing competitive seniors golf and working on his game with the excellent help of Zach Galliford, the Welsh Amateur Champion in 2016 and one of the Ross Club’s PGA qualified Professionals. David’s decision to take part in the annual Mike Lane Trophy came somewhat out of the blue having only realised the significance when chatting with the A Team after the team’s great result at Cotswold Hills the week before. After his opening 18 holes round David’s gross 75 medal score saw him 2 shots off the pace behind current Ross Club Champion Tim Wyatt’s gross 73 and 2022 Mike Lane Champion Cam Haines who carded a 74. In his second round on the following day, David coped with the testing conditions more effectively than his nearest rivals and his birdie on the challenging 18th hole was timely. David’s combined gross 148 total resulted in him being crowned Champion 3 shots clear of Jason Bolton, Allan Burry and Tim Wyatt and an honours board achievement remarkably at his first attempt.