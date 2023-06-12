Jake Phillips from Cotswold Hills GC in Cheltenham, a seasoned player with a +4 handicap, seized the day. Having tasted victory in the 2016 Scratch Cup, Jake commenced his 2023 campaign in style, striking five birdies in the first six holes. With a gross 68 medal score at halfway, he led the field by three shots. A further two birdies in the final four holes of his second round cemented Jake's win by a comfortable three shots, with a combined score of 139.