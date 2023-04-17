Ross Golf Club’s men seniors’ section, based in Gorsley, and boasting over 300 members aged 55 and above, is enjoying a momentous period.
With an extensive and diverse programme of events planned for 2023, newly-appointed Seniors Captain Chris Good is taking the reins from his predecessor, Wref Digings.
The members are eagerly anticipating the annual Layton Cup, a highlight of the seniors’ event calendar.
The Layton Cup consists of six stableford rounds throughout the summer season, with the champion determined by the total points scored from the best three rounds.
In 2022, Scott Thomson and Ray Freeman shared the top spot, each amassing 123 points, with 200 members participating overall. A recent play-off saw Scott triumph over Ray by a margin of three stableford points, earning him a well-deserved victory.
Scott can look back on his 2022 accomplishments both on and off the course with great pride. He played a pivotal role in organising and completing the Ross Seniors 1st Tee Project, which was officially celebrated around this time last year.
The project has significantly enhanced the club’s welcoming atmosphere for both members and visitors, cementing its ‘hidden gem’ reputation. The tree-lined course has been ranked number one in Gloucestershire since records began in 2012.
The idea to improve the 1st Tee’s surroundings was initially proposed in 2018 by Andy Baldwin, the current Seniors Secretary. Scott quickly took the reins, overseeing the project from start to finish.
Alongside former Seniors Captain Steve Martin, they developed project plans, budgets, and financing. Despite facing considerable challenges, including the ramifications of the pandemic, Scott’s dedication and hard work paid off.
Scott’s ability to harness the ‘collective spirit’ within the section enabled him to enlist the help of numerous volunteers, to whom he expressed his gratitude and appreciation.
Many of these volunteers joined Scott in the celebrations, as his achievements were rightfully acknowledged and commended.