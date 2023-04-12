Despite the wet and muddy conditions that welcomed the golfers in March, the ladies of the local golf club persevered and participated in various competitions, showcasing their dedication to the sport.
On February 28th, 26 ladies competed in a 16-hole Florida Scramble, which saw Wendy Ancrum, Chris Morris, and Jenny Reeve-Tucker emerge victorious with a score of 56. The 9-hole version of the same event was won by Chris Crane, Christine Downs, and Ellie Peake with 38 points.
The following week, 27 ladies participated in an 18-hole Bowmaker Stableford. Katie Stooke, Lois Price, and Hannah Keir secured first place with 68 points. The 9-hole variation saw Kay Cotton, Mabel Day, and Rosie Price claim victory with 27 points.
As the weather continued to challenge, a 9-hole practice Stableford took place on March 14th, with Karen Mirfin winning the event with an impressive 18 points. The first medal of the year, held on March 21st, saw Pam Duke take the top spot with a nett score of 80.
The course's maintenance week led to a 9-hole Foursomes Competition, in which Lorraine Fenner and Lois Price emerged as the winners with a score of 17. Lastly, on April 4th, 33 ladies took part in a fun 9-hole Three Clubs and a Putter Stableford, followed by a social lunch and rules quiz. Martha Norton secured first place with 15 points.
Ladies Captain Katie Stooke held a successful scenario-based quiz on golf rules after the competition, enhanced by a brilliantly designed mock-up of a hole on the course, crafted by club member Ruth Pimlow. The model, complete with trees, a stream, bunkers, and red and yellow staked areas, is set to become an invaluable resource for the entire club.