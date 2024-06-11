WITH a full start-sheet, 115 hopeful golfers were aiming to triumph in Ross Golf Club's 55 and over first major honours board trophy event of the summer season, reports KEITH RAY.
The Gorsley-based club's 2024 programme for its senior men's section continues to be well supported, with the annual Keene Cup attracting a bumper field, despite Spring's late arrival making the tree-lined 'hidden gem' course a considerable test.
The conditions failed to deter Steve Kentfield, a 10 handicapper who will have fond memories of the occasion as his impressive 40 points total, which included 10 pars and 2 birdies, deservedly resulted in his first major trophy success since he joined the Ross Club five years ago.
By way of acknowledgement, Steve praised the 'continuous learning' culture fostered by the Ross Club's Tim Hall School of Golf Academy, as during his 40 years' association with competitive golf, Steve had failed to win an event and has since enjoyed two event wins to accompany this highly-prized honours board recognition.
Steve's round was a model of consistency acquiring 21 points on his front nine holes followed by a tidy back nine holes to win by just one point.
Robin Looms was runner-up with 39 points and unfortunate to find Steve in such fine form.
Robin was followed by Wayne Rees with 37 points, and Colin Bennion, Roger Bennett, Kevin French, Andrew McKersie and Kevin Murphy all with 36 points each.
But a few days later, Robin continued his consistent form to find his name in the No 1 spot on the final results table when 47 men seniors took part in a monthly stableford competition.
His 41 points resulted in him winning the event by miles, followed by John Hall with 38 points, Andy Baldwin with 37 points and dedicated campaigner Bill Knapper with 36 points.