TRIBUTES have been paid to Ross Golf Club life member and Ryder Cup legend Brian Huggett, who died on Sunday aged 87.
The Porthcawl-born player, who made Ross his home some 40 years ago, finished second in the 1965 Open Championship at Royal Birkdale, having finished third at Royal Troon in 1962, and played in six Ryder Cups as well as skippering one.
He made his Ryder Cup debut in 1963, and although the USA won 23-9, he was GB and Ireland’s leading points scorer, with two wins and a half.
Brian went on to make five more appearances, the last coming in 1975, a decade after he had finished two shots behind Peter Thomson as runner up in the Open.
Royal Birkdale was also the venue where he came closest to winning the Ryder Cup, playing in the tied match in 1969, when Jack Nicklaus conceded a putt to Tony Jacklin on the final green in what became known as "the concession".
He also skippered the team in 1977 at Royal Lytham and St Anne's – the last before players from Europe were included – when the US won by five points.
He won the Dutch Open in 1961, and went on to win 14 times on the European Circuit, and two more when the European Tour was formed in 1972.
Later on, he was an inaugural member of the European Seniors Tour, winning 10 tournaments.
Brian was also an ambassador for the 2010 Ryder Cup at Newport's Celtic Manor, with Europe beating USA 14.5-13.5.
Having been made an MBE in 1978, Huggett's contribution to Welsh sport was recognised when he was inducted to the Wales Sport Hall of Fame in 2006.
Tim Hall, head PGA Golf Professional at Ross Golf Club, posted on the club website: "I am deeply saddened to inform you that Brian Huggett passed away during the early hours of the morning, a cherished life member of our club.
"This is a tremendous loss for the club and everyone who knew and loved him.
"At this difficult time, our thoughts are with Winnie and the family.
"Brian's golfing roll of honour was impressive, 16 professional wins world wide, six Ryder Cup appearances, captaining the side in 1977.
"His leadership as a Ryder Cup captain further exemplified his lasting impact on the sport...
"His legacy will remain in the club for many years to come and his absence will be deeply felt."
Describing him as "a formidable competitor" and a "truly inspirational figure", current Ryder Cup skipper Luke Donald said: "'The Ryder Cup is all about history and tradition and no-one summed that up better than Brian Huggett."