Ross Golf Club witnessed a historic turnout as 134 Seniors members, all aged 55 or above, joined the fray in the second round of the revered Layton Cup stableford competition. The Layton Cup, a major highlight of the Summer season, is a keenly contested event with the combined points total from the best three out of six rounds deciding the annual Champion’s name to be etched on the 2023 honours board.
Despite the recent deluge that caused the Gorsley based course to be shut for two days, akin to a once-in-a-century storm, and the subsequent delay of the arrival of summer, the golfers showed true mettle. The challenging, unseasonable playing conditions were apparent in the scores, yet the spirit of competition shone through.
The reigning Harold Bradley Knock-out Cup Champion, Geoff Bent, sustained his impressive form as he clinched victory with a score of 40 points. Acknowledging the vital role of coaching in his recent success, Geoff credited Zach Galliford, a PGA Professional from Tim Hall School of Golf Academy at Ross Club. Geoff’s focus on skill and drill processes, under Galliford’s guidance, has not only improved his distance and accuracy off the tee but also boosted his self-confidence and belief.
The high-calibre talent on display was further evident in the recent influx of skilled golfers joining the Ross Club. Among the new members, Phil Andrews (handicap 14.2) and Jonathan Hoyle (handicap 7.8), a former player at Llanwern GC, performed remarkably well, securing the 2nd and 3rd spots respectively. Their successful adaptation to Ross’s unique course, often likened to a ‘mini-Wentworth’ by visitors, bodes well for future competitions.
Close on their heels were Charles Reeve-Tucker and Andy Corbett with 38 points each, followed by David Price with 37 points and Phil Bull with 36. Other notable performances included Robin Looms, Nigel Edmondson, Don Punnett, and Mike Mintram, each earning 35 points. Mike Mintram, another newcomer, in a remarkable feat, partnered with Ken Potter to clinch the 2023 Patrick Curtis Winter Pairs League Shield, in a contest that saw 34 pairs compete in a series of 10 better-ball matches throughout the 2022/23 Winter period.