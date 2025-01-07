THE annual Stableford competition organised by Scott Ayres and Clive Skinner at Forest Hills raised £900 for the Great Western Air Ambulance Charity, writes Geoff Norris.
More than 80 players took part including some from the Forest of Dean Golf Club.
Only six players managed a par 36 or better, and the winner was Lee Ayres with a one under 71.
Eddy Annis was second on 37, and countback was required to sort out Rich Beddington, Chris Belfitt, Stuart Mudway and Williams Nowell as they all carded 36 points.
The Christmas Trophy was won by Alan Franklinon count back from Jeremy McCulloch, Darren Page was third with 35, with Ian Drew in fourth.
The sixth round of the Winter League was won by Mark and Matt McGirr with 44, two clear of David Payne and Ryan McDonald.
Almost 50 golfers took on the White Tee Individual Stableford but despite the course playing exceptionally well considering the recent weather, only three players managed par or better.
The winner was Gary Davies with 39. Phil Evans was second a shot adrift,
The latest Seniors Team Bowmaker, was split into three- and four-man teams
The three-man competition needed countback as the top three teams all scored 75.
It was won by Andy Ward, Malcolm Green and Colin Laver, with Adrian Vines, Martin Shipley and Roger Hall second, and Neil James, John Moore and Chas Challis third.
John Humphries, Mark Hyde, Andrew Price and Phil Leonard won the quad competition with 81 points.
The Seniors Individual Stableford saw only one player manage a par score of 36.
Mike Steward won Division Three, with Mick Hilliam second on countback from Colin Laver.
In Division One Phil Gwynne pipped Andy Shenton, with Darren Page third.
In Division Two John Humphries beat Martin Weller on countback.