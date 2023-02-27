The latest round of the Seniors Winter League at Forest Hills, saw 36 pairs enter the Better Ball Medal on Thursday, and all but three teams managed a score of level par or better.
The scoring would not have looked out of place on the DPTour, although the same may not have been true of one or two of the swings on show.
With a score of 62, Nigel Green and David Forbes claimed first place.
Countback was necessary to sort out the minor placings, as Andy Shenton and John Watkins, just pipped Kev Doyle and Glyn Earle, and Mark Graham and Mick Hilliam, as they all carded seven under par 65s.
There were the usual shenanigans about who were paid up contributors into the twos kitty, and who was not.
As ever, one of those that had opted out, made a birdie two, and as he asked not to be mentioned in dispatches, his wish will be honoured.
The resulting entitled claimants were, Glyn Earle, David Forshaw, Mark Graham, Nigel Green, Steve Keepax, John Morgan, Geoff Pearson, Barrie Turner and John Watkins.
The Saturday Stableford resulted in Darren Page winning Division One for the second week running, with his score of 38 points.
John Humphries was second with 36, on countback from Colin Grindle and Alan Edwards.
Michael Simmonds won Division Two with 42, ahead of Liam Maskell with 40, and Jon Huggins and James Rigby on 38.
There were 10 claims on the twos kitty, that paid £4 each.
Following last Sunday’s quarter final matches in the Men’s Winter League, the semi-finals next week, will see Roger Hall and Darren Page take on Stuart Mudway and Eddy Annis, and John Watkins and Ady Brown against Darren Williams and Steve Jones.
The competition for the “others” on Sunday, was a Pairs Better-Ball Stableford, and of the 29 pairs who ventured out, 27 managed to return a score of par or better.
The winners were Connor Mullen and club captain Ashley James, who maintained their recent good form, as they came in with a fantastic 47 points.
Their playing partners, Martyn and Jason Howell were in second place just two points adrift on 45.
Steve and Josh Goode were third on countback with 44, ahead of Mark Cornock and Gary Davies.
The latest round of the Seniors’ Winter Round Robin, saw Captain Keeble and his troops, come a close second away at Leominster on Monday.
Phil Gwynne and Steve Cole enjoyed a splendid 3 & 2 win out front, but only Chris Hardy and Geoff Norris could match this performance, as they won 1up.
They later explained that their victory came mainly because, they managed to win most of the downhill holes on the back nine, as they came back from being from 3 down after 12.
Downhill is a description most apt for the rest of the team, as Ray Innes and Gerry Woodley managed a determined half in their match, but Geoff Pearson and Alan Ayling, 1down, Richard Keeble and Richard Medlin, 3 & 1, and Mark Barnard and Barry Klein, 5 & 4, were all found wanting, as a result, Leominster won 3.5-2.5, which leaves the Foresters in a precarious position in the league, with two home matches left to play, against Burghill Valley and Ross.
With Captain Keeble leading his 12 disciples over the border into Herefordshire, it was left to Vice Captain Bridges, Steve Gaskin and the ever reliable Pete Dovey, to get the show on the road, on an ever improving course in glorious sunshine.
The winners of the Team Bowmaker, that saw 11 of the 13 teams record a score of 100 or more, were Colin White, Pete Walters, Terry Davies and Bob Gibson, who managed to amass a winning score of 111 points.
Countback was then needed to determine the second and third placed teams, as John Auton, Pete Chisholm, Phil Hughes and Mike Butcher’s team score of 105, was enough to edge out Chris Dovey, Cameron Dickie, Darren Page and John Skinner into third place.
Pete Dovey, Alan Bridges, Glyn Earle and Phil,Leonard were fourth on 103.
The twos kitty again proved to be unrewarding for one individual abstainer, as Pete Chisholm, Colin Lewis and Darren Page birdied the eighth, and Terry Davies and Colin White the 17th, to each trouser £9.40.