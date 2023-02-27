Downhill is a description most apt for the rest of the team, as Ray Innes and Gerry Woodley managed a determined half in their match, but Geoff Pearson and Alan Ayling, 1down, Richard Keeble and Richard Medlin, 3 & 1, and Mark Barnard and Barry Klein, 5 & 4, were all found wanting, as a result, Leominster won 3.5-2.5, which leaves the Foresters in a precarious position in the league, with two home matches left to play, against Burghill Valley and Ross.