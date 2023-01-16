ONLY two games featuring Gloucestershire County League sides were possible on Saturday and both included Forest sides.
Ruardean Hill Rangers were in County League action while Broadwell travelled to Frampton United in the Senior Amateur Cup North.
Both sides came away with good results as Broadwell progressed to the fifth round of the cup while Rangers picked up a point against third-placed Bromley Heath United.
In the cup, a Jordan Locke penalty midway through the second half decided the tie.
Bromley Heath came to the Forest knowing that a win against 11th-placed Rangers would see them go level on points with leaders Gala Wilton.
Rangers had several chances to get on the scoresheet.
After a fairly even first quarter of an hour, Luke Johnson had an opportunity when the last Bromley defender lost his footing but through on goal a poor touch allowed Will Ferguson in the Frampton goal to save at his feet.
After 35 minutes Hill’s Fin Jones had a 35oyarder from out wide but a back-pedalling Ferguson tipped it over.
The second period was much of the same thing with sporadic chances and on 55 minutes a long free kick from Luke Bessill almost caught Aaron Underwood out in the home goal but he managed to tip wide.
Rangers had another chance after 70 minutes when Alex Stephens volleyed over a deep corner.
Five minutes later Troy Morgan’s long shot flew just wide of Ferguson’s post.
Both sides tried to make the breaktrhough in the last quarter of hour but neither were able to land the killer blow and the game ended with the teams having to settle for a point.