But the 3rds were winners by 137 runs at home to Newent 3rds in Cheltenham/Gloucester/Forest Two West, skittling them out for a paltry 44 after setting a target of 181 all out off 40 overs. Johan Nieuwoudt top-scored with 56, backed by Ethan Drew-White with 27, before Charlie O’Neill destroyed the Newent top-order, dismissing an opener and the next three batsmen for ducks, with Philip Leighton, Henry Woolcock and Lucia Carini finishing the job with two wickets apiece.