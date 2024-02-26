SUNDAY saw five Spirit of Monmouth runners stay local and run the Kymin Winter Fell Race, which attracted a 78-strong field, reports VICKY ROBERTS.
Organised by Cherry Fowler and Paul Dodd of Chepstow Harriers, and starting and finishing at the Mayhill pub, this was an ideal event for a first ever fell/hill race, covering four miles with a climb of 1150ft
The route took participants through the beautiful woods and fields surrounding the Kymin with views overlooking Monmouth.
And Andy Gardiner of San Domenico set the fastest time of 34.05, pipping Mike Erskine of Pontypool runners by just four seconds, with Mon Ross Trailbalzers’ Kieron Brown third in 34.35.
Trailblazers’ Rich Foster also took the over-4o class in 36.21, with club mate Gavin jones eigth in 36.59.
San Domenico’s Megan Turner was first woman home in 40.43, just 54 seconds ahead of Spirit’s Katie Adams in second, who was also fastest over-40 woman.
Martin Blakebrough chased over-50 woman winner Niki Morgan from Harriers, crossing just three seconds behind in 43.51 to place first over-60 man.
Spirit’s James Exton crossed in 47.13 for third over-50 man in age category, followed by club mate Jeremy Creasey in 51.21.
And Maixent Gaillard brought the Spirit team home crossing in true Mex style while smiling for the camera in 53.34. Full results on the Chepstow Harriers Facebook page.
The previous day had seen Spirit’s Lee Davies join a 405-strong field for the Pontypool 10k run on Saturday, which raised valuable funds for St.Davids Hospice.
The route was a lovely 10km that took runners from Pontypool out to Mamhillad and back, then along the scenic Monmouthshire to Brecon canal towpath. And Lee ran a great race finishing in 43mins 50secs for 29th overall and 10th in his age category.
Saturday also saw Stuart Morris and Trina Sami take part in the Hereford Winter 10k, a fast and flat, out-and-back course which started and finished along the River Wye in the city.
Although a very chilly start, both runners soon warmed up running a fast race.
Stuart stayed at the front the whole way around and finished in 40.47 for fourth overall and first in his age category.
Trina raced well and crossed the finish line in 53.20 for a superb third woman home and first in age category.