THE Kingfishers finally ended their five-month losing run with a battling 2-2 draw at home to high-flying Trethomas Bluebirds last week.
But a 2-1 loss to second-placed visitors Abertillery Bluebirds at the weekend pretty much means the young Town side will finish in the Ardal South East dropzone, with only three games left and an eight point gap to the next team.
At least they look to have tuned a cornerand will want to finish on a high, with local derby rivals Chepstow Town the visitors to the Sports Ground on Saturday (April 29)
A strike a minute from time by Shemar Parkes earned a point against Trethomas , a side fresh off an 11-0 win over Lliswerry.
Louis Firkin opened the scoring on seven minutes but Bluebirds levelled five minutes later. Elliott Ford saw an acrobatic effort tipped over the bar on 27 minutes, before Bluebirds rattled the bar four minutes before half-time.
But it looked like another loss for Town when the visitors took the lead with eight minutes to play, until Parkes’ late show saved the day.
Head coach Steve Davies posted: “Hard fought point against a strong side. Lads were class tonight. Proud of that performance coming from behind late in the game. Great goals from Louis and Shemar ably assisted by Jake Bevan and U18 Noah Rice.”
That spirit ran Abertillery close, who could well win the title with four games in hand and four points to make up on Risca United.
Bluebirds led from the 23rd minute thanks to a Richard Crees strike, but it stayed a one-goal game until two minutes from time when the visitors doubled their lead through Ryan Meredith.
But Monmouth’s never say die attitude had the last say, Mitchell Palmer firing one back right on 90 minutes.
Chepstow Town’s hopes of a top-six finish took a knock with a 2-1 loss at bottom side RTB Ebbw Vale on Saturday, following on from a 3-0 midweek loss at Undy.
The basement side led 2-0 at half-time, and although Harry Waterhouse pegged one back with four minutes to go, it was too little, too late, leaving the Jockeys seventh.
Undy went fourth with a 2-0 win at Croesyceiliog, while mid-table Goytre were 3-0 home winners at the weekend over Treowen Stars.
Monmouth Town 2nds enjoyed a 4-2 home win over Croesy 2nds on Friday night, thanks to two late goals.
Tom Walker put Town in front on 14 minutes, but it was all-square on 25 minutes and up to the break.
Sam Williams then went through one-on-one with the keeper for 2-1, only for the visitors to level on 70 minutes in between a red card each for both teams.
But Williams then slipped in Kyron Smith with two minutes to play for 3-2 and he doubled up two minutes later to secure the points.
Chepstow 2nds lost 3-1 to second-to-bottom visitors Blaenavon Blues 2nds.
The town’s Thornwell R&W finished third in Gwent Premier Two after a 4-2 home win over Crickhowell, but Usk Town were 3-0 midweek losers at Pontnewydd and finish fifth.
East Gwent One leaders Underwood won the Harry Gill Cup 4-2 on penalties against second-placed Sudbrook CC after a 2-2 draw. Monmouth’s Rockfield Rovers also gave themselves a chance of overhauling the losing finalists with a 3-2 win at Portskewett & Sudbrook.
And in EG Two, Chepstow 3rds won 3-2 at home to Severn Tunnel while Underwood 2nds beat visitors Portskewett & Sudbrook 2nds 6-4.
Monmouth 2nds play Chepstow 2nds away on Wednesday night (April 26) while Sudbrook CC 2nds play Underwood 2nds in the Centenary Cup final on Friday (April 28)
Fixtures this Saturday (April 29) include – Monmouth Town v Chepstow Town, Goytre v RTB Ebbw Vale, RTB 2nds v Monmouth 2nds, Chepstow 2nds v Cwmbran 2nds, Caldicot 3rds v Underwood, Sudbrook CC v Portskewett & Sudbrook, Chepstow 3rds v Tintern Abbey.