WYE rowers raced to a great eight wins at the two-day Stourport Regatta on the River Severn.
Open double scullers George Knight and Ben Morgan powered through their London opponents from Furnivall by 2.5L and then Stourport comfortably in the final.
The Masters F (over-60) four of Nick Hooton, Toby Harding, Colin Lewis and James Allison overcame an 11-second handicap to beat Royal Chester.
And the women's ME (over-55) eight, coxed by Athens Olympian club coach Tim Male, of Louise Allison, Liz Lewis, Kate Hooton, Paula Nixon, Sue Smith, Kathryn Diserens, Dawn Brace and Bonita Birkett beat a strong Bewdley crew by 1.5L.
The open quad of Jamie Diserens, George Knight, Harry Dalrymple and a City of Bristol sculler also beat Furnival in the semi and final (1.5L) to take the pots, while former GB sculler Male landed MB (over-36) singles by 2L from Derwent.
The women's MF four were stopped mid-race when a pleasure cruiser appeared on the course, but Bewdley narrowly won the re-row.
The Women's C (over-42) quad scull of Fliss Howes, Jayne Smith, Joanne Roberts and Rachel Rand beat Hereford by 2L, but then conceding a handicap to a slightly older Minerva Bath boat, missed out by 1.25L.
In the second day 500m sprints, George Knight beat his opponent from Bridgnorth but just missed out by a canvas to Greenbank Falmouth in the semi.
The women's MD four lost a blade out of the gate temporarily and missed out to Worcester.
But Knight and Ben Morgan combined to take the open doubles from Stourport, Furnivall (3/4L) and Furnivall again (1.25L)
Ed Smith also landed U16 singles with two wins over Worcester and Stourport.
The MRC ME women's 8 fought back from a boat-stopping crab but lost out by 2ft to Loughborough.
But the ME four of Tim Earnshaw, Tim Male, Colin Lewis and James Allison beat Warwick comfortably after wayward steering from the latter.