NEWENT 1st XV gained revenge for a 28-7 home loss to Thornbury last October with a 35-25 away win in their last game of the season on Saturday.
The result sees the Green Army finish fourth in Regional 2 Tribute Severn South West, two points behind the weekend’s opponents, with Matson crowned champions and Chippenham runners-up.
Newent won 13 of their 20 matches, drawing one and losing six, scoring 560 points against 474 conceded.
It was honours even for Ross RFC and visitors Spartans in their last game of the season at Greytree with a 10-10 draw.
It’s been a tough year for the local side, who finally finished 10th in the 12-strong Counties 2 Tribute Gloucestershire North League, one place above the bottom two with six wins, a draw and 13 losses.