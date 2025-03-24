Drybrook produced a sublime second half performance to blow Witney away after a tense opening 40 minutes, writes Chris Tingle
Witney brought a big confident side to The Mannings and must have thought they were in with a chance of causing an upset over the Regional Two Severn leaders after a very even first half which saw the sides locked together on 14 points apiece.
Drybrook started well and big Will Greenway powered over after six minutes to open the home team’s account.
Matt Tinker added the extra two point conversion to put Drybrook seven points in front.
Witney replied five minutes later using their big forwards to drive over the line with a good conversion levelling the scores.
Drybrook tried to open the game up and raise the tempo but were thwarted by the referee’s whistle on several occasions and it was Witney who stole the lead on 26 minutes with another converted try.
Drybrook’s frustrations were eased before the break when the impressive Cai Rogers dived in for a well-taken try which Tinker converted to level the scores going into half time.
If the first half had been tight and evenly contested the second was anything but.
Whatever was said in the dressing room at half time certainly had an effect as Drybrook roared into gear and blew their opponents away with a six-try unanswered demolition job.
As in the first half it was Will Greenway who got the ball rolling when he touched down following a good opening salvo from the home team.
Brad Morgan was through next and was only stopped short of the line by a head high tackle which led to a penalty try and a yellow card for the offender.
Mitch Baldwin then took the game away from Witney altogether, with a two try exhibition of power from the centre.
Tinker converted the second to put the home team 38-14 in front.
Cai Rogers, who had switched to the wing from scrum-half, showed his versatility by grabbing his second try of the afternoon.
Hard-working flanker Casey Morgan sealed the victory with a try, to celebrate his birthday, converted by Tinker, which saw Drybrook hit the half century mark.
A shell shocked Witney did mount a final offensive looking for a consolation score but Drybrook’s defence held firm led by Danny Price who is enjoying one of his best seasons ever in the green shirt he has made his own.
Skipper Mitch Bourne led from the front as always and the bench also made an impact when they came on.
It’s never easy trying to close a deal and Drybrook will now look ahead to their remaining two games in the knowledge that the league title is in their own hands.
They are now four ahead of Trowbridge who have played a game more and have a six-point advantage over third-placed Chippenham.
If they can harness the style and tenacity shown in the second half of this game, hopefully things will go in their favour.
Drybrook: Dean Jelf, Mikey Addis, Louis Morgan, Finn Watkins, Will Greenway, Jack Moss, Casey Morgan, Mitch Bourne (capt), Cai Rogers, Brad Morgan, Luke Roberts, Mitch Baldwin, Danny Price, Ryan Chappell, Matt Tinker.
Bench: Mitch Hale, Sam Pepper, Tom Treharne, Sam Edwards, Charlie Rowley.