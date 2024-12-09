Harry Johnson was Cinderford's hero as his penalty from short range at the death handed his side victory at Bournville, writes Nigel Wilce.
Storm Darragh played an almighty part in the National Two West encounter at Avery Fields which the Forest side won 18-20.
The gale force wind made kicking and throwing to the line-out a lottery.
The Foresters built momentum in the opening minutes, but it was the Birmingham side, with the wind behind them, who put the first points on the scoreboard.
After cleverly intercepting a pass on the touchline, winger Nathan Decalmer ran the length of the field to score under the posts with 11 minutes on the clock.
Freddie Morgan kicked the conversion to give Bournville a 7-0 lead.
Cinderford struck next with Johnson dotting down after the back line spotted space on the blind side as the visitors played penalty advantage. With the conversion attempt failing, the score was 7-5
Morgan extended the hosts’ lead to five points with a successful penalty on the 25-minute mark and Cinderford found themselves behind once more but they remained in the contest thanks to their pack.
Highlighting the dominance at scrum time, the home side had already made a change in the front row before the 30-minute mark.
Following another strong scrum, Cinderford scored their second try of the afternoon through centre Will Baldwin, with Johnson converting, to put his side ahead for the first time at 10-12.
With another penalty slotted by the host’s Freddie Morgan five minutes later, the home side went into the break in the lead by just one point .
After a tight start to the second half, Bournville were able to score their second try through Harry Dawson with the second rower powering over for a pick-and-go try to extend his side’s lead.
Morgan’s conversion attempt was carried wide by the wind but Bourneville were now 18-12 with 27 minutes left on the clock..
However, just as they did in the first 40, Cinderford fought back.
Captain Tyler Jerrum’s try brought his side back within one point on the hour mark but more drama occurred when Johnson stepped up for the conversion.
The centre’s attempt was kicked off the tee before he could finish his approach which kept the hosts in the lead.
In the game’s final encounters, the away side really applied the pressure but could not add to their score.
Strong carries and patience in attack lea to penalties and more territory and, as the clock went red, Cinderford found themselves on the Bournville line with an attacking lineout.
After a maul and several phases, the hosts finally cracked, straying off-side for a penalty in front of the sticks.
Up stepped Johnson and he was able to convert the penalty to win it for his side at the death which was met by cheers from the travelling fans.
Cinderford are now in third place in National Two West, a point behind Taunton Titans in second.
Exeter University are the visitors to the Beavis Memorial Ground on Saturday,
Cinderford; Sonny Greenman, Stan Folks-Underhill, Harry Johnson, Will Baldwin, Sam Smith, Luke McMahon, Jimmy Williams, Thomas Hill, Nathan Taylor, George Perry, Tyler Jerrum (Capt.), Ben Carpenter, George Angell, Dan Broady, Aaron Ryan.
Replacements: James Elliot, Harry Edwards, Jonny Holiday, James Stockwell, Tom Samak.