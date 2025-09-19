HARTPURY University and College are helping champion equality in sports within education and academia, following a new campaign-first partnership with “Her Game Too”.
Her Game Too is a voluntary campaign whose goal is to create a safe and welcoming environment for everyone, regardless of background, ability or gender. It looks to raise awareness and offer education to promote a safe and inclusive sporting culture.
The partnership will see Her Game Too work closely with Hartpury University and College to champion its message of tackling sexism in sport, raising awareness, and creating safe, inclusive environments for female athletes, students, and supporters. The campaign said teaming up with Hartpury is a groundbreaking step towards closing the sexism gap in sports.
Caz May, Her Game Too CEO said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be partnering with Hartpury across the university, college, sports teams and the sports academy. To have such a wide-reaching institution embracing the Her Game Too message is incredibly powerful.
“It means that every area, from degree programmes to sports teams and even the medical department, can bring our campaign to life in their own way. With Hartpury’s huge support, we have a fantastic opportunity to spread our message further than ever before and make an even greater impact in tackling sexism in sport. We look forward to working with everyone involved!”
Claire Farquharson, Principal Lecturer in Sports Therapy at Hartpury said: “At Hartpury, we’re committed to ensuring equality, inclusivity and respect are at the heart of everything we do – whether that’s in the classroom, on the pitch, or within our wider community.
“We’re proud to stand alongside them in driving change, supporting our female students and athletes, and creating safe, inspiring environments where everyone can thrive.”
More information about the campaign can be found on the Her Game Too website.
