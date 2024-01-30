Since Tim Hall was appointed its Head Professional in 2012, the Gorsley-based Ross Golf Club has enjoyed more than a decade of providing comprehensive golfing learning experiences for young people in a friendly, fun and social environment, reports KEITH RAY.
Harvey Gunn, now aged 11, has been a model example showing how through his energy and dedication combined with the Academy’s training programmes and holistic approach, he has been able to continuously improve both his personality as well as his golfing talent.
Harvey was just five years old and a pupil at Lea Primary School when the Ross Club’s Assistant PGA Professional James Dobbs, who still coaches him, brought ‘Tri-Golf’ processes as part of a national campaign run by England Golf, to his school.
The youngster was hooked, and since then Harvey’s enthusiasm and commitment to his sport has been infectious helped by the extensive array of learning and tuition received through the Junior Academy.
This has seen him become a very well grounded young man with considerable potential to further develop skills for use both on and off the golf course.
At the Academy’s well attended annual awards ceremony held recently, an occasion which will live long in his memory, Harvey fully deserved being presented with the prestigious John Gabb Trophy by Ross Club Captain Stephen Price, as having given most to the Junior Section during the past 12 months.
In it’s five-years history, Harvey is the youngest winner to date.
Having played in 5/6 Junior Team Mercian League matches, Harvey also won the Junior Team Player of the year award to add to his collection having last year received the ‘Golf Sixes’ Player of the Year award.
Young Harvey has much to look forward to both in his 2024 golfing season and beyond.