LYDNEY Town’s influential skipper Jordi Sheen made his first appearance in six weeks after injury as his side won 3-5 at Hereford Lads Club on Saturday (April 1) in the Hellenic Premier.
The home side went ahead after just three minutes but Jarred Liddington equalised 10 minutes later with a spectacular strike from outside the box.
He doubled the advantage after 25 minutes and Town went into the break 1-3 ahead when Jaheim Allen finished in style.
Allen had a hand in Lydney’s fourth as he put through Lewis Thompson.
The home side scored twice to set up a tense final 10 minutes
Lucas Vaughan missed a glorious chance to wrap things up when he shot tamely at the keeper.
He redeemed himself in the eighth minute of added time when he raced clear to slot home as the keeper rushed out of his goal – signalling the final whistle and a crucial three points for Lydney.