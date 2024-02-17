THE weather played havoc with the football programme last weekend with many games off because of waterlogged pitches.
But Ruardean Hill Rangers and Lydbrook Athletic both managed to get two of their teams on the pitch.
Hill’s 1st XI enjoyed a thumping 4-0 home win over Cheltenham Civil Service to move into the top half of the Gloucestershire County League.
Host keeper Aaron Underwood was called on to tip the ball round the post early on, but Hill came more into the game when Steve Clark turned his defender before firing over.
And Ruardean took the lead on 33 minutes when Clark curled a free-kick over the wall and out of Harvey Need’s reach.
They almost made it two just before the break from another free-kick, with Service failing to clear and Max Telling acrobatically volleying over from 10 yards.
Worse followed for the visitors after the break though, going down to 10 men when Kerry Hale as the last man pulled Clark down and received his marching orders.
From the resulting free-kick Clark curled the ball against the outside of the post.
But it was 2-0 within two minutes minutes when another free-kick into the box was recycled for Tom Landon to smash the ball across the face of goal with Fin Jones providing the finishing touch.
With 20 minutes to play, a good run by Alex Stephens into the box was forcibly stopped, but the resultant penalty was smashed over the bar by Clark.
Then on 78 minutes, Hill worked the ball through to Taylor Blaby who shot from 25 yards but Need tipped the ball round the post.
The pressure told a minute later though, Stephens blasting in from 10 yards to make it 3-0.
Ten minutes from time Jones had a chance but mistimed his jump, but on 88 minutes Ollie Mason curled in a free-kick at Need’s near post to complete a 4-0 Hill win.
Lydbrook Athletic managed to get their Gloucestershire Northern 2 derby on with Mushet & Coalway at their Wyeside ground, but it was the Forest visitors who edged it 3-2.
The Wyesiders A side were celebrating though, after a 5-2 FJ Pope Cup win at the recreation ground over Blakeney 2nds.
Ruardean Hill A also played a Gloucestershire Northern 3 match away to Westbury United 2nds, going down 4-2 with Jayden Jones and Alfie Reed their scorers.
Hopefully normal service will be resumed with a full programme of fixtures this Saturday (February 17).
Scheduled games include – Soudley v Ross Juniors, Newent Town v Tytherington Rocks, Fairford Town 2nds v Newent Town Dev, Ruardean Hill Rangers v Hardwicke, Whaddon United v Lydbrook Athletic, Howle Hill v Newnham Utd (Weston-under-Penyard), Milkwall v Ruardean Hill Rangers 2nds, Mitcheldean v Huntley, Blakeney v Lydbrook Athletic 2nds, Ruardean Utd v Mitcheldean 2nds, Lydbrook Athletic A v Staunton & Corse A, Ruardean Hill Rangers A v Harrow Hill A.
Ross Juniors Women travel to face Hay St Mary Ladies on Sunday (February 18) afternoon. And Newent Town host Calne Town on Tuesday night (Februray 20), kick-off 7.45pm.