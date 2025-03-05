WYE Valley trainer Ryan Potter scored a big win with Knockanore as the Irish eight-year-old turned what looked a competitive 17-strong race into a procession to claim the £80,000 marathon Eider Handicap Chase at Newcastle.
The Sellack horseman told the owners six weeks before that the 16-1 shot was going to claim the £41,600 first prize.
And he was proved right as Knockanore raced away two from home to finish 16L clear under replacement jockey Freddie Mitchell – the biggest win of the young rider's career.
The stamina-sapping 4 miles 1 furlong didn't phase the horse one bit, even though he'd never previously won over anything further than 2m4f.
Potter, who trains the horse for Jane and Mike Bennett at his Caradoc Stables, revealed afterwards: "I rang up the owners six weeks ago and said we'll win the Eider. They laughed at me but they're great and said do what you want. And it's worked out.
"Everyone who's ridden him says he wants further. He's a bit of a rogue, he's our best work horse by a country mile but he doesn't quite show it on the track all the time. He's shown it today.
"You never want to say it but I thought going out on the final circuit 'how far does he win by?' I was pinching myself."
Jack Hogan was meant to ride Knockanore, but was taken by Jonjo O'Neill, giving Mitchell his chance.
And Potter added: "We wanted to claim and Freddie was the best claimer (weight allowance for less experienced riders) available. And what a ride he gave him!"
There was drama at the start as 2024 Eider winner Angler's Crag threw his jockey before the go, with Knockanore then cantering home lengths clear of 7-1 shot O'Connell in second.
And next up on March 15 could be the £160,000 Jennings Bet Midlands National at Uttoxeter
“He’s absolutely bouncing and the fact he’s come out of the race so well means we’ll consider Uttoxeter. We'll see how he is but it's a likely target,” said Potter, who also saw stable star Jetoile take second 3 1/4L behind Arthur's Quay in the £14,000 2m4f handicap chase.
And the trainer was back in the winner's enclosure just days later at Leicester, as Shesupincourt under Ben Poste won the £7,900 2m4f mares’ handicap chase there by 14L.