THERE was significant local success on Sunday at Chepstow Racecourse, reports Gareth Roberts.
The highlight was an 8L win for The Midwife, the Grace Harris-trained 11/4 joint favourite who travelled less than four miles from their training base at Shirenewton.
On only her second start over fences, she took the lead in the £9,000 Ivythwaite Lodge Kerry Stevens Memorial Handicap Chase at the third last fence, and galloped away for a convincing first win under jockey Joe Anderson.
The meet had got off to a flying start when the experienced Welsh yard of Evan Williams secured the opening win via Juby Ball, a hot 1/4 favourite, with Pembrokeshire-trained Ben Solo second.
There were seven competitive races in total offering the punters who braved the cold great value.
There are 30 meets in 2025 and the next one a week on Saturday (February 22) is the first featured raceday of the year, with a Beer and Cider day.
Meanwhile, Wye Valley trainer Venetia Williams was able to say thanks a million on Saturday after her season run of success passed the £1m mark in winnings with a storming win for Djelo in the £85,000 Grade 2 Denman Chase at Newbury.
Victory by 3 1/2L saw the seven-year-old's odds slashed to as low as 12-1 for the Ryanair Chase at March's Cheltenham Festival.
The gelding is also entered in the Champion Chase, but the King's Caple-based trainer admitted afterwards the middle distance Ryanair is their favoured target.
Upping the distance to nearly three miles for the first time, the 6/4 favourite showed plenty of stamina to come from the back of the field and race clear of 4/1 shot Hitman and third-placed 3/1 finisher Bravemansgame in the closing stages – bouncing back from defeat to Protektorat in January's Fleur de Lys Chase at Windsor, having previously beaten Dan Skelton's horse in December's Peterborough Chase at Huntingdon.
Jockey Charlie Deutsch said: "First time over the trip, you're never sure, but he saw it out well. I was slightly off the bridle at the cross fence and a little bit anxious, then I opened him up and pulled him out and thought I'd probably done it too soon.
"He had a bit of speed and his jumping was good. He's a progressive horse who's brave and a real professional."
Venetia added: "We left the tactics to Charlie and we didn't want him to be too keen, so he dropped him right out and he settled beautifully.
"Once he set him alight, the turbo kicked in very quickly. We've got him in the Ryanair and Champion Chase and I would say it will be the Ryanair."
Stable star and Gold Cup hope L'Homme Presse is also entered in the Grade 1 Betfair Ascot Chase this Saturday (February 15) following his January 25 win under Deutsch in the Cotswold Chase at Cheltenham by 3/4L from Irish raider Stage Star
The ten-year-old was injured when second two from home in last year's Gold Cup, finally finishing fourth, and Williams said: "He's come out of the Cotswold really well. I was thrilled with him at Cheltenham and it was nice to see him going away at the line.
"He might have a run in between and there are one or two possibilities and Ascot is obviously one of the options.”