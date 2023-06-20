AN INNINGS of 80 from Mark House helped set up a second win on the bounce as Cinderford beat Dymock by 24 runs.
House was eventually bowled by Richard Hall who was the pick of the visiting bowlers finishing with four wickets from his six overs.
Put into bat, Cinderford got off to a slow start with openers Richard Bywater and Simon Gwynne going relatively cheaply.
Bywater was caught on 15 off the bowling of Oliver Williams and then Gwynne was bowled by Stevan Darrah for 12.
House put the home side back on track with a couple of useful partnerships with Jonathan Bowdler and Balasingham Sivathas.
Bowdler went for 26, bowled by Hall, and then the big-hitting Sivathas holed out to Hall for 29.
The only other Cinderford player to reach double figures was Edward Ruck who caught off the bowling of Andrew Bevan for 14.
Chasing 214 to win, Dymock opener Brendon Caffull batted with purpose to make 47 before being caught by Bywater off the bowling of Mark Roberts.
The momentum slowed as Cinderford’s bowlers made their way through the top and middle of the Dymock batsmen.
Martin Fowke was caught by Jordan Warren for 11 off the bowling of Craig Roberts who also bowled Harry Pitcher for 14.
Edward Ruck caught Oliver Williams for one off the bowling of Warren and Mark Roberts claimed the wicket of Dymock captain Andrew Bevan when he held onto the return.
Ruck took another catch, off the bowling of Mark Roberts, to dismiss Josh Brawn for 10 but then Cinderford ran into some resistance.
Bowlers Steven Darrah and Richard Hall added more than 50 runs to the Dymock total between them.
Darrah went for 25, stumped by Jonathan Bowdler off the bowling of Simon Gwynne who also had Hall caught and bowled for 25.
The Dymock innings eventually closed on 189-9, 25 runs short of the target.