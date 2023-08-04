SOUTH Wales Premier 2 table toppers Usk 1st XI blitzed the Gorseinon batting line-up for just 55 to record a whopping 231-run home win as the recent wet weather finally relented on Saturday.
The hosts racked up 286-8 off their 50 overs, Hugo Caldicott top-scoring with a 65 that included nine fours, backed by skipper opener Elliott Doyle with 57, Jamie Jones 56 not out, Oliver Robson 37 and Matthew Williams 31.
The Swansea visitors never even got started in reply, losing their first three wickets for 18 and collapsing to all out in the 29th over as the Usk attack ripped through them.
Williams took 3-9 off seven overs - one a caught and bowled - Henry Woolf 2-10 off seven, Tamoor Zafar 2-21 off six and Richard Rees 2-2 off 1.4 overs, while Mika Ekstrom took 1-12 off seven.
The 2nds also dominated away to Tondu 2nds in South East Wales 4, winning by nine wickets.
The hosts set a competitive 174-3 off their 30 overs, Ryan Price taking two wickets, but Aled Burkitt cracked an unbeaten 87 and skipper Neil Perrett 53 not out as Usk reached 176-1 with five overs to spare.
Daniel Cordell cracked a superb 165 not out off 114 balls for Usk 3rds at home to Llandaff 4ths in SEW 10, dispatching an amazing 21 fours and seven sixes.
And the hosts looked set fair after racking up a huge 292 all out in 36.5 overs, Sam Rodden and Chris Kirkwood supporting him with 31 apiece.
But the visitors had other ideas, and ran the target down reaching 296-4 in the 35th over, Sam Singh even outdoing Cordell with an unbeaten 122 off just 59 balls, including 10 fours and no less than 11 sixes, backed by Sohail Rauf with 75 not out.
Skipper opener Jason Dobbie scored 50 off 74 balls for Chepstow 1st XI away to Dafen Welfare in South Wales Premier 2, backed by Ollie Rayner with 31, Kameel Sahabdeen with an unbeaten 24 and Harry Hughes 22, as they reached 169-4 off a rain-hit 30 overs.
And Dobbie and Lewys Jones with two wickets apiece then helped restrict the hosts to 147-7 for a 22-run win, wicketkeeper Harry Hughes with three stumpings.
It was an even closer margin for the 2nd XI, as they dismissed Ponthir 1st XI for 247 off 44.4 overs at home in SEW 5 to win by just 13 runs.
Opener Alun Jones cracked 67, including eight fours and two sixes, supported by Mitchell Harris with 31 and Tuhin Gavand with 30, as the hosts declared for 260-9 in 44 overs.
Harris then took three wickets, and Jones, who also took three catches, and Cameron Rees two apiece to help secure the victory.
And the 3rd XI needed just 9.4 overs to dash off the runs needed to beat Lisvane 5ths in SEW 12E after dismissing the visitors for 61 in 11.4 overs, Paul Phillips and Harry Harkins both bagging five-wicket hauls.
A sparkling 85 off 71 balls from opener Will Heath, including nine fours and three sixes, helped Llanarth 1st XI to a 165-run win at home to Croesyceiliog 2nds in SEW 5.
Glen Hamilton also fired an unbeaten 51, including four fours and two sixes, backed by Ollie Mann with 40, Paul Gittins with 33 and Arthur Newington-Bridges with 30, as the hosts reached 277-6 in their 45 overs.
And Llanarth’s bowlers then steamed through the visitors’ batting line up, John Newington-Bridges taking 3-13 off 2.1 overs, Arthur Newington-Bridges 2-14 off six, Gary Holley 2-25 off six and Tom Heath 2-30 off seven, as Croesey were all out for 112 in 26-1 overs.
The 2nds were also dominant at home to Sudbrook 3rds in SEW 12E, restricting the visitors to 151-5 off 40 overs before dashing off 152-1 in 19.5 overs, Andrew Hilditch and Richard Williams taking wicket braces for the hosts, and Dave Myatt hitting an unbeaten 73, backed by skipper Nick White with 34 and David Griffiths with 30 not out.
Penallt & Redbrook skittled Cheltenham/Gloucester/Forest One West visitors Highnam Court for 95 in 33.4 overs, Robert Symes taking three wickets, and SR Rajesh and Tim Swanson two apiece.
They then cantered to 96-2 in 26 overs, Graham Emerson scoring 36 and Graham Hyde 31.
Goodrich beat Ross-on-Wye 1sts by 151 runs at home in their Wyeside Marches One derby, Chris Tookey firing a superb 170, backed by Sam Griffiths with 53, as they racked up 333-5 in 45 overs.
Ross saw out their allotment reaching 182-9 in reply, Angus McIntyre scoring 47 and Josh Element 31, but were unable to ever threaten the total.
St Briavels 1st XI lost out by nine wickets away to Huntley in CGF One West, all out for 110 in 25.4 overs, Keith Powles top-scoring with 31, before the hosts eased to 111-1 in the 21st over.
And the 2nds were walloped by 207 runs away to Lydney 3rds in CGF Two West, all out for 63 in 35 overs after being set a target of 270-5 off 40 overs, Chris Higgs and Alfie Adams taking two wickets apiece for the visitors.