THE Seniors American Greensomes competition on Thursday at Forest Hill’s, saw 36 pairs venture out onto a testing course, that still produced some imposing scores, as 24 teams of the 36 that entered, managed a score of par 72 or better.
The winners were Geoff Pearson and Colin White with a 8 under par score of 64.
Alan Ayling and Paul Williams were second a shot adrift in second place.
Neil Ogborne and Roger Preece finished third with 66 on countback from Kevin Doyle and Glyn Earle.
The Saturday Stableford attracted 36 entrants, and Division One was won by Gary Davies, with 36 points. He finished just in front of Captain Ashley James on 35 with Paul Merry third on 32.
Division Two was comprehensively won by Michael Simmonds who finished with 43 points, four points ahead of Gary French on 39, with Roger Griffiths third on 34.
Only two claims were made on the twos kitty, which will mean that Aaron Gittings and Alastair Timms each get £15 put on their bar card.
The latest Sunday Winter League competition was a Pairs Texas Scramble, tempting 44 pairs to enter,
The winners were Chris Norris and Thomas Knight with a score of 63. Eddy Annis and Stuart Mudway were second with 65 on countback from Luke Brown and Charley Mason, James Holland and Simon Killen, and Lance Malin and David Payne.
In the absence of Captain Keeble, Vice Captain Bridges, who was ably assisted by the Dovey brothers and Jim Fairweather, saq 71 hardy old boys, venture out onto the frozen tundra again on Monday, in the Seniors January Medal, off the yellow tees.
Kev Doyle won Division One with a score of 84-9-73, winning on countback from Barrie Turner. Richard Medlin was third a shot adrift on 74.
Ex-Captain Chris Hardy was clear in Division Two, as his score of 86 -17-69 saw him finish a shot ahead of Steve Gaskin. Pete Chisholm was third with a nett 74.
The outstanding score of the day was returned in Division Three by Phil Leonard, who off his handicap of 48, came in with an outrageous score of 103-48-55, as he finished an incredible 13 shots ahead of second placed Steve Parry, who in turn edged out Colin White on count back, as they both came in with a nett 68.
The result will see Kev, Chris and Phil, all qualify for the end of season Seniors Monday Masters. .
Mick Hilliam and Kev Doyle were the only claimants on the twos kitty – Mick holed his second shot on the par three eighth, only for Kev to trump that, when he carded an eagle two on the second, which will see each of them having £33.50 added to their club account.
On Tuesday, with spirits high. the Forest Hills Seniors hit their first tee shots at Burghill Valley out of sight, literally.
The resumption of the Winter Round Robin competition, after the festive break, saw Richard Keeble’s charges comprehensively beaten in the Herefordshire fog.
Phil Gwynne and Barry Klein (2&1), Steve Cole and Kev Doyle (1 down), Ray Innes and Captain Keeble (3&2), Ken Lawrence and Paul Williams (5&4), Clive Winward and Gerry Woodley (3&2), Mike Steward and Martin Weller (6&5) all lost, meaning that the final result was : Burghill Valley 6-0 Forest Hills.
As very little pleasantry had occurred for the team to be proud of on the course, but that changed in the clubhouse, as every one of them cleared their plates of the excellent all-day breakfast that was served up after the golf, to conclude a very eventful day.