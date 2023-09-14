LYDNEY'S walking wounded took to the field again on Saturday (September 9) and went down to late strike from Mangotsfield, in the Hellenic Premier.
Tristan Murphy, Frankie Johnson and Billy Guest returned after missing Tuesday night’s game, but Sam Elliott and Charlie Perkins were unavailable along with several others.
Both sides are struggling near the foot of the table and it certainly looked that way in the first period.
Mangotsfield had the better of the chances but Marcus Kelly and Jaydon Crosbie shot wide while Lydney keeper Jones made a smart save from Kyrese Morrison.
For Lydney, Mason Lewis had their only shot on target as the half ended 0-0.
The second period looked like being a similar affair to the first but that changed on 51 minutes.
With the Lydney defence back peddling, the Mangoes’ Jake Hicks made the most of the free space to curl a shot that went in off the crossbar, giving Jones no chance at all.
Lydney substitutions followed with Lo and Guest replacing Murphy and Clarke.
With both sides struggling to find a pass in the blazing heat the game was in danger of petering out.
As legs tired, Lydney sent on Dawson, Liddington and Cunnliffe for Jeffs, Dark and Johnson, and Lydney immediately got back in the game.
The referee awarded Lydney a soft free kick some 25 yards out. Jarred Liddington tried his luck with the kick only for keeper Jakob Glover to let the ball go under his body to level the match.
Lydney failed to build on the good fortune, with the ball constantly coming straight back and it was Mangotsfield who looked the more dangerous as the game entered the final period.
It proved to be the case when a dreadful mix-up in the home penalty area allowed Will Ashton to bundle home the winner for the visitors with only minutes remaining.
Certainly, a bad day at the office for Lydney but now they have a chance to get some players back as they have no league game next Saturday.
The Reserves came from three down at half-time to beat Berkeley Town 4-3 in the Northern Senior League.
Goals from Jacob English, Sam Wines, Luke Williams and Tyler Blount. English also missed a penalty.
In the North Gloucestershire League, the thirds won 2-1 at Ross Juniors with goals from Mike Bulenda and Joe Dallow, while the fourths lost 2-1 at home to Mushet and Coalway Res. Jayson Berry got the Lydney score.