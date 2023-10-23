In their first games of the season, the year 7 and year 7 & 8 mixed teams also faced off against Malvern St James. The hosts proved to be well-prepared opponents. The year seven team adapted well to their positions on the pitch, defending effectively and creating a few goal opportunities. The mixed team of year seven and eight players utilised the pitch space skillfully, with Fiona and Lilia putting up a strong defence. While they managed to break away a couple of times, their attempts were stopped by the opposing goalkeeper. Emilie Page and Daisy Jones were named players of the match for their respective teams. After the match, the girls returned home in high spirits, thanks in part to Party Ring biscuits provided for the journey.