In a display of resilience and commitment, Ross woman Carys Clarkson has not only conquered the Swim22 challenge but also shattered her fundraising target for Diabetes UK.
In March, Carys embarked on her aquatic journey with an ambitious aim: to swim 11 miles, half the distance between Dover, UK, and Calais, France. Furthermore, she hoped to raise £150 to contribute to Diabetes UK.
On the of June 8, after three months of dedicated bi-weekly swims, the determined young swimmer from Ross accomplished her goal. But Carys’s achievements didn’t stop at the 11-mile mark. She soared past her fundraising target too, amassing a whopping £380 for the worthy cause.
She appreciates the company of other Ross locals who joined her in the charitable event. Carys expressed her gratitude to everyone who donated over the past few months, attributing her success to their generous contributions.
For those still keen to contribute, Carys’s fundraising page remains open, with a revised aim to touch £400.
Supporters have left heartwarming messages and donations on her page. Lestyn and Megs contributed £35, praising Carys’s achievement. El Barnett and Sarah each donated £10, encouraging Carys’s efforts. Jackie Bartlett generously contributed £22, applauding Carys’s brilliant initiative. The Lowns, Laura Seal, and Anna Taylor also pitched in, offering their commendations along with their donations.
In a string of supportive messages, well-wishers express their admiration for Carys’s achievement. One supporter proclaimed, “Awesome achievement! Well done Carys xx”, while another cheered, “Well done Carys!! Amazing achievement.”